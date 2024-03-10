Women Will Help BJP Win 12 LS Seats in TS, Says Aruna

Hyderabad: Telangana's BJP leadership anticipates securing at least 12 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the upcoming elections, fuelled by substantial backing from women voters, said BJP vice-president D.K. Aruna. Encouraging women to wield their influence by ensuring a resounding victory for BJP candidates, Aruna asserted that the realisation of 33 per cent reservation for women in politics would materialise during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term.

Highlighting the Modi government's commitment to women's empowerment, Aruna pointed to Prime Minister Modi's appointment of 11 women to his Cabinet. She underscored the government's primary focus on bolstering women's economic independence, citing the provision of Mudra loans as instrumental in enabling rural women to take charge of their households and achieve financial autonomy.

Speaking at the executive committee meeting of the State Mahila Morcha at the party's headquarters in the city on Sunday, Aruna lauded initiatives like the Beti Bachav-Beti Padhao programme aimed at educating and empowering the girl child. She noted the significant impact of initiatives such as the Ujwala Yojana in alleviating smoke pollution-related health issues among rural women.

Telangana state BJP Mahila Morcha president Shilpa Reddy urged Mahila leaders to engage in 'Chai pe Charcha' sessions at the Mandal and village levels, involving first-time voters and youngsters. She outlined Mahila Morcha's action plan for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, urging senior leaders to engage with ASHA workers, NGOs, and self-help groups, emphasising their pivotal role in shaping women empowerment policies by re-electing Modi for a record third term.