Women Voters Hold the Key in Telangana Elections

Hyderabad: Women voters outnumber men in 13 of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana state, and hold the key to which party will get more seats. That is if they go out and vote.

As per voters data released by Election Commission in March for Lok Sabha elections, the number of women voters is more than men in Adilabad, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zaheerabad, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warangal, Mahabubabad and Khammam.

In Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri and Chevella, there are more male voters.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, however, the voting percentage of both genders was the about the same, even though women outnumbered men. Adilabad had 71.49 per cent men and 71.21 women voting, it was Karimanagar a uniform 70.38 per cent and in Nizamabad 72.82 per cent.

The overall woman voting percentage was placed at 62.57 in Telangana state in 2019.

In recent Assembly polls, Congress won 37 of 56 Assembly segments where women voters outnumbered men.

Voter alert

Polling from 7 am to 6 pm

People who are in the queue by 6 pm will be allowed to vote

Only those whose names are in the voters list can vote on May 13

Mobile phones not allowed inside polling booths

If voters do not have Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC) (Voter ID) card, they take the Aadhaar card; passport; driving licence; PAN card; pension document with photograph; MGNREGA job card; bank/post office passbook with photograph; labour ministry’s health insurance smart card; employment identity card of state or Centre, unique disability identification card.