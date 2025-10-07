Woman Sexually Assaulted Near Rourkela Railway Track; Accused and Aide Arrested

Bhubaneswar: In a disturbing incident reported late last night, a young woman was subjected to alleged sexual assault near railway tracks close to Raghunathpalli Police Station in Rourkela City of Sundargarh district.

According to initial reports, two persons, including the main accused, have been detained in connection with the case.

The incident is said to have occurred in Panposh subdivision. Following the victim woman’s complaint, police immediately launched an investigation and apprehended the suspects. Officials have confirmed that a formal inquiry is underway.

Meanwhile, Panposh sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) has stated that cops are treating the matter with utmost seriousness and are collecting evidence to build a strong case. The identity of the victim remains confidential as per standard protocol, and she is reportedly receiving necessary medical and psychological support.

This case has sparked public outrage and renewed discussions around women’s safety in urban and semi-urban areas of Odisha. Authorities have assured swift action and are likely to press charges once the investigation concludes.

“A young woman alleged yesterday that a youth named Kanhu Charan Jena raped her last night. Based on her complaints, the police registered a case and initiated a probe. The rape survivor was immediately sent for a medical examination,” Panposh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra, told reporters.

“When the involvement of Kanhu Jena surfaced, the accused was detained by the police and is being questioned. After his medical examination is over and his statement recorded, he will be sent to court,” the SDPO expressed.

“The incident occurred when the girl was returning home from her workplace. The crime spot is located at a secluded place (near railway tracks, close to Khariaba