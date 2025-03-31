Woman Naxalite killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh
The gunfight broke out at around 9 am in a forest along the border of Dantewada and Bijapur districts
Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): A woman Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Monday, an official said.
The gunfight broke out at around 9 am in a forest along the border of Dantewada and Bijapur districts, located in the Bastar region, when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said.
So far, body of a woman Naxalite has been recovered from the encounter site along with an Insas rifle, he said.
The operation was still underway and further details are awaited.
The gunfight broke out at around 9 am in a forest along the border of Dantewada and Bijapur districts, located in the Bastar region, when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said.
So far, body of a woman Naxalite has been recovered from the encounter site along with an Insas rifle, he said.
The operation was still underway and further details are awaited.
( Source : PTI )
Next Story