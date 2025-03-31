Woman Naxalite killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): A woman Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Monday, an official said.



The gunfight broke out at around 9 am in a forest along the border of Dantewada and Bijapur districts, located in the Bastar region, when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said.



So far, body of a woman Naxalite has been recovered from the encounter site along with an Insas rifle, he said.



The operation was still underway and further details are awaited.





