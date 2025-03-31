 Top
Woman Naxalite killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

PTI
31 March 2025 11:23 AM IST

The gunfight broke out at around 9 am in a forest along the border of Dantewada and Bijapur districts

Security personnel return after an encounter in which three Naxals were gunned down, in Dantewada district (PTI)
Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): A woman Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Monday, an official said.

The gunfight broke out at around 9 am in a forest along the border of Dantewada and Bijapur districts, located in the Bastar region, when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said.

So far, body of a woman Naxalite has been recovered from the encounter site along with an Insas rifle, he said.

The operation was still underway and further details are awaited.


