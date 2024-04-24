Woman Hospitalized After Alleged Domestic Abuse and Suicide Attempt

Visakhapatnam: A woman from Tota Guru in Gandhinagar, identified as Mamata, is currently receiving treatment at Arilova VIMS Hospital after attempting suicide by consuming insecticide. The incident, reported to the Arilova Police Station, has brought to light allegations of domestic abuse by her husband, Bhandari Santhosh, and extended family members.

According to reports, Santhosh, who is employed in catering, along with his sister Mahalakshmi, brother-in-law Ramana, daughter-in-law Pavani, and Pavani's husband Naveen, allegedly subjected Mamata to abuse. The details of the abuse have not been disclosed by the police at this time.

The Arilova Police have registered a case and are investigating the allegations.