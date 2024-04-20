Will Waive Rs 2 Lakh Farm Loans by August 15: Revanth Reddy

Warangal: The Congress government would waive farm loans of upto Rs 2 lakh taken by farmers, by August 15, and give Rs 500 as bonus per quintal of paddy procured from the next season.

This was promised by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy by taking an oath on the Bhadradri Lord, Sri Rama, while speaking at a public meeting held in support of the Congress Lok Sabha candidate Porika Balram Naik in Mahabubabad district on Friday.

Revanth Reddy who came down heavily against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and alleged that “both Delhi Modi and farm house Kedi” betrayed the people of Telangana.

In the recent assembly elections, people taught KCR a fitting lesson. The time has come for them to teach the same lesson to PM Modi in the Lok Sabha elections, the CM said.

He said, “Understanding the problems of the people here, Sonia Gandhi give statehood for Telangana along with promises for the Bayyaram steel factory, the Kazipet railway coach factory and a tribal university. But, Narendra Modi did not like creation of separate Telangana state and he neither sanctioned the steel factory nor the coach factory. For the past 10 years, we are waiting for the tribal university.”

“When Congress asked the central government to designate Asia's biggest tribal fair, the Medaram Jatara as the national festival, the Centre ignored the request. Instead, it sanctioned just Rs 3 crore for conducting the jatara.”

“Both Modi and KCR have arrived at a secret understanding in this parliament elections. KCR promised to give five MP seats to BJP and his BRS is supporting BJP candidates indirectly in these segments, so as to get his daughter K Kavitha released from jail.”

“Modi supported KCR in all his irregular works. That is why he did not take any action when lakhs of crores of corruption took place in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project. In return, BRS party MPs supported all the bills introduced by the BJP in Parliament.”

The CM continued: “The BJP government is showing discrimination vis-a-vis the two Telugu speaking states. When there are 42 MPs for both the states, it gave only one minister post in the central cabinet, whereas it has given seven minister posts to Gujarat and 12 to Uttar Pradesh.”

“The people of Mahabubabad and Dornakal sent father (BRS party’s former MLA Redya Naik) to home. Now, it is their turn to send the daughter (BRS party sitting MP) Maloth Kavitha home after the Lok Sabha elections.”

Asserted Revant Reddy, “After winning the 14 LS seats in Telangana, all our MPs will participate in the oath-taking ceremony of Rahul Gandhi, who would be the next Prime minister.”

He said, “The BRS leaders are asking the people to withdraw me from the CM post, but they forgot that the CM post is given by the people of Telangana. The Congress is going to rule this state for the coming 10 years.”

“Of the 14 winning MP seats, Khammam and Mahabubabad are going to be the top two. The people of Mahabubabad parliament segment must choose whether they are coming in the first or the second position.”