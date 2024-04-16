Will stop paddy sales if cases not lifted: Traders of Jangaon warn govt

Warangal: Traders and merchants union demanded that the government withdraw the cases booked against them for purchasing food grains at lower prices, and warned that they would stop procurement in Jangaon district.



Following the purchases on April 10, additional collector Rohit Singh issued orders to lodge criminal cases against the traders and to suspend the secretary of agriculture market.



Chief minister A. Revanth Reddy also warned the agriculture officials who are trying to cheat the farmers by joining hands with the merchants and middlemen.



For the past three days, talks were on to fix the minimum selling prices but there was no outcome. The traders have suspended purchase of food grains.



