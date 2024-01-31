Will Provide More Funds for BC Welfare: Ponnam

Hyderabad: Expressing willingness in accepting suggestions from professors, intellectuals and the BC associations’ representatives, BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar Rao on Wednesday said that the Congress government in Telangana state would provide more funds for BC welfare.

The state government has initiated the process in conducting caste census which was made in Congress’ manifesto before the elections. Days after the Congress came to power in Telangana state, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy conducted a meeting on caste census and it is being implemented in the state.

He said if they come to power at Centre, they would conduct a caste census across the country. The minister also recalled that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said on several occasions that when Congress comes to power in the country, caste census would be done to do justice to the weaker sections. “BC caste enumeration legislation will be debated in the upcoming legislative sessions. We will accept suggestions from professors, intellectuals, BC associations and take a decision in allotment of necessary funds is also going to happen under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The government will take steps to ensure that there are no difficulties scientifically for caste census,” the BC welfare minister said.