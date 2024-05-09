Why Modi Silent on Caste Census: Bhatti

Adilabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi why he did not come out in support of the caste census if the BJP was in favour of reservations despite Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanding the Central government do the same to increase reservations as per the population of communities and their financial status.

He said there was every danger of the BJP changing the Indian Constitution if it came to power at the Centre and appealed to the people belonging to SC, ST, BCs and minorities to defeat the BJP to protect their rights. He termed the BJP as the businessmen’s party.

Bhatti Vikramarka was addressing a press conference in Nirmal after conducting a party meeting held in support of Congress candidate Atram Suguna for Adilabad.

In Nirmal, he alleged that Modi was exploiting the wealth of the poor to favour his corporate friends. He said it was the Congress government which stood for the implementation of the reservations.

He promised to the people of the erstwhile Adilabad district to provide irrigation and drinking water by constructing the Pranahitha–Chevella project and repairing other projects in the district, if Congress candidate Atram Suguna was voted to victory.

Panchayat raj minister Seethakka, MLA Vedma Bojju, senior Congress leaders Srihari Rao, Indrakaran Reddy and S. Venugopala Chary, Koneru Konappa, Vittal Reddy, Ravi Srinivas, Rathod Bapu Rao, Ade Gajender, Rekha Naik, Shym Naik, Ramulu Naik, Vedma Bojju, Sathu Mallesh, Narayanrao Patel, Kandi Srinivas Reddy, contesting candidate Atram Suguna and others were present.