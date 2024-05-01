Why Congress Not Acting Against Prajwal, Asks Shah

Guwahati: Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Congress government in Karnataka was answerable for the delay in acting against complaints of alleged sexual misconduct against NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna.

Asserting that the BJP’s stand was clear on the issue, Shah told reporters, “The BJP’s stand is clear that we stand with the ‘Matri Shakti’ of the country.”

Advocating a probe into the scandal that rocked Karnataka, Shah said, “It is very serious, we cannot tolerate it. We want to ask the Congress that despite being in power, why hasn’t the government acted yet? Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra) ji should ask their Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.”

Shah also alleged that the Congress was spreading lies that the BJP intends to change the Constitution and end reservations if it returns to power for a third term.

Asserting that the BJP was heading towards its goal of 400-plus Lok Sabha seats with the blessings and support of the people, he said, “The Congress is spreading lies about the saffron party changing the Constitution and ending reservations… We do not see voters as minority or majority; the BJP will win 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.”

He also attacked the Congress for practising the politics of appeasement since the very beginning, and said that it wants to save the little of what is remaining of their support base.

“The BJP does not believe in reservations on the basis of religion... We are also in favour of implementing the Uniform Civil Code across the country and ensuring that there is one law for people of all religions,” the home minister said.

Cong. women’s wing urges NCW to conduct thorough probe

The Congress’ women’s wing called on the National Commission for Women to conduct a thorough probe into the allegations of sexual misconduct against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna and ensure that all those involved are held accountable.

In a letter to National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma, All India Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba expressed deep concern and sought immediate intervention from the panel on the serious allegations of sexual misconduct involving Revanna.

“It has been brought to our attention that a pen drive, allegedly released in Hassan, contains videos that implicate the sexual exploitation of more than 500 women of all ages and seeking mental pleasure by harassing them. This act not only violates the privacy and dignity of the women involved but also poses a significant threat to their safety and well-being,” she said.

“The complaint also mentions the involvement of H.D. Revanna, his father and a prominent leader of the Janata Dal (Secular) in objectionable videos,” she said.

“It has been alleged that political motivations may be influencing the situation as Devaraj Gowda has also mentioned the denial of an MP ticket to a JD(S) candidate. This adds a layer of complexity to the case that requires your esteemed body’s unbiased scrutiny,” Lamba said.