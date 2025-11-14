Why Congress Lost Bihar Elections Explained

Patna: The Indian National Congress (INC) has suffered a dramatic collapse in the 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, leaving political analysts – and the party itself – scrambling for explanations. Early trends show the party leading in only four to five seats, down from 19 seats in the 2020 poll.

A near‐wipeout

With over 200 of the Assembly’s 243 seats now trending in favour of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Congress finds itself reduced to a peripheral role in the state’s politics. Party figures admitted privately that “weakness of the organisation” was to blame for the outcome.

Where it went wrong

Multiple intersecting factors appear to have contributed to the Congress’ poor showing:

Its message and campaign failed to resonate in a state where voters seemed increasingly prioritising development, governance and women’s welfare. Analysts note that the NDA capitalised on welfare-schemes and broader caste coalitions, leaving the Congress isolated.

The party’s ground machinery in Bihar has atrophied. Although high-profile campaigns were mounted, these did not translate into votes in many key constituencies.

In the alliance equation of Bihar politics, the Congress was unable to assert itself as a credible force. Reports say in some seats it was “not even invited to campaign” by its alliance partners.

What this means for Congress

The debacle in Bihar raises urgent questions: how will the Congress rebuild in a state where it has lost momentum? How will it craft a sharper regional strategy rather than rely on national slogans? And will it be able to revive its booth-level strength and rebuild trust among voters?

For now, the message from Bihar is clear: legacy alone will not carry a party to victory. The Congress must grapple with the new realities on the ground—and act.