Why All BRS Leaders Visiting Only Dharavath Thanda: MLA Yashaswini Reddy

Warangal: Congress MLA Mamidala Yashaswini Reddy on Sunday asked why the BRS was focusing on Dharavath tanda of Devaruppula mandal in Palakurthy constituency. She said former ministers T. Harish Rao and E. Dayakar Rao had visited the tanda earlier, followed by former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday.

“KTR and his son Himanshu may also visit Daravath thanda,” she said satirically. She said Chandrashekar Rao’s visit was like a film shoot. “KCR never spoke on public issues in the Assembly but visited Dharavath tanda to inspect half an acre of land,” she said.

She said the farmer Sattemma owned eight acres of land; she cultivated paddy in two acres this year of which only half acre of land had dried. “It is surprising how they dug four bore wells to irrigate that two acres of land and more interestingly why all the BRS leaders are visiting the same farmer’s fields,” Yashwaswni Reddy asked