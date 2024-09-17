We've created a roadmap to solve Manipur issue: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the BJP-led central government is working to control the situation in Manipur and has created a roadmap to resolve the issue.He added that the violence in Manipur is racial and can only be solved through dialogue between the affected groups, and the central government is in talks with both the Kuki and Meitei groups to find a solution.Addressing a press conference on the first 100 days of the third term of the PM Modi government, Shah said, "Recently, violence went on for three days, other than that, in the last 3 months, no major incident took place... We are hopeful to bring the situation under control. We are in talks with both the local tribes. Because this is racial violence, there cannot be any solution until there is a dialogue between them... We are speaking to the Kuki groups and the Meitei groups... We have created a roadmap to solve the issue," he said.Shah said that the main cause of the problem in Manipur is the India-Myanmar border. He added that the central government has started fencing this border and has completed 30 km so far, with CRPF deployed at key points to prevent infiltration."We have started the fencing of the root cause of the problem, the India-Myanmar border...30 km of the fencing has been completed. The central government has approved a budget to fence the whole 1500 km border. We have successfully deployed CRPF at strategic locations. To stop the infiltration, we have nullified the agreement between India and Myanmar which allowed the movement of the people, and now entry into India is allowed only by visa," Shah said.Earlier, the Union government decided to provide essential commodities to the people of Manipur at reasonable prices by opening Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars, announced Union Home Minister Amit Shah.In addition to 21 existing Bhandars, 16 new facilities will be opened, announed Home Minister Shah, adding, that the eight centres among 16 will be in the hills."In line with PM Shri narendramodi Ji's commitment, the MHA is launching an initiative to provide commodities to the people of Manipur at reasonable prices," Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on X."Now the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars will be open for common people from September 17, 2024. In addition to 21 existing Bhandars, 16 new ones will be opened. Among the 16 new centres, eight will be in the valley, and the remaining eight in the hills," the post shared by Union Home Minister read.On Monday (September 16), authorities in Manipur's Bishnupur, Imphal West, Imphal East and Thoubal districts have given relaxation in curfew starting on Tuesday from 5 am to 6 pm to enable people to buy essential items including medicines.