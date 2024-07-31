West Bengal: TMC MLA Threatens To ‘Break Legs’ of Two BJP MLAs

Berhampore: Controversial Bharatpur Trinamul Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir has triggered a fresh controversy. This time, he threatened two BJP MLAs, Gouri Shankar Ghosh and Subrata Moitra who are also from Murshidabad district, to break their legs and force them to hide like ‘rats in holes.’

Mr Kabir claimed at a press meet on Tuesday evening, "I am openly threatening two BJP MLAs to break their legs. Two lakh armed workers of our party will gharao and compel them to take shelter like rats in holes out of fear.”

He alleged, “These two opposition MLAs supported division of West Bengal. They echoed their party MP Nishikanta Dubey’s demand to add Murshidabad and Malda with Bihar to bifurcate Bengal on communal lines, thus endangering our communal harmony.”

Mr Kabir pointed out that the TMC has 20 MLAs and three MPs with 75 per cent vote bank in the district while Mr Ghosh and Mr Moitra were elected from Murshidabad seat and Berhampore seat by the remaining share of vote bank.

Reacting to the TMC MLA's threat, Mr Ghosh said on Wednesday, "It is nothing new. He only proved TMC's goonda culture!” Mr Moitra also said, "TMC never bothered about issues like infiltration, law and order and river erosion. If he wants to attack me, he can try. I will be available without my security personnel but he should not behave like extremists.”