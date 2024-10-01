West Bengal: CBI Arrests Ex-Minister Partha Chatterjee in Teacher Scam

Kolkata: The CBI on Tuesday arrested former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, already in jail custody in the School Service Commission (SSC) jobs scam, and his aide Ayon Sheal in the primary teachers' recruitment scam.

Mr Chatterjee and Mr Sheal, who has also been in jail custody following his arrest, were produced at a city court where the CBI counsel prayed for permission to arrest them.

He claimed in court that the CBI came to know about Mr Chatterjee's involvement in the financial transactions in the recruitment corruption case which was why he sought permission to 'show arrest' for Mr Chatterjee and Mr Sheal.

The judge approved the plea. The CBI counsel however did not appeal for their custody. The development came on a day the Supreme Court issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail plea filed by Mr Chatterjee in a money laundering case connected to the school-jobs-for-cash scam.

A division bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan ordered the central agency to file the reply. It was the ED which had raided the heavyweight Trinamul Congress MLA's residence at Naktala in south Kolkata on July 22 two years ago in the SSC jobs scam and arrested him.