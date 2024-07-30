Wayand landslides: PM announces Rs 2 lakh compensation to the kin of each victim

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each person killed in the landslides in parts of Wayanad on Tuesday. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.



The PMO informed on "X" that Mr Modi spoke to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured all possible help from the Centre in the wake of the landslides.



"Distressed by the landslides in parts of Wayanad. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured," the PM said on "X".





Rescue ops are currently underway to assist all those affected. Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @pinarayivijayan and also assured all possible…

He said rescue operations are currently underway to assist all those affected.





Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi urged all UDF workers to assist the administration in the rescue and relief operations.





I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon.



I have spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad…




