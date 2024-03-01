Water to be released from Babli project today

Water will be released from Babli project in Maharashtra into river Godavari to cater the needs of people in Telangana on March 1. As per the directives of the Supreme Court, every year on March 1, Maharashtra government releases 0.6 tmc ft of water into downstream of river Godavari. Water will be released from Babli project near Dharmabad in Nanded district in the presence of Telangana state irrigation officials and Central Water Commission (CWC) authorities.The water will cater the needs of people in Nizamabad and Nirmal districts. The officials from Sriramsagar project and CWC will reach Babli on Friday for release of water. The then united Andhra Pradesh government had raised objection for construction of controversial Babli project in the catchment area of Sriramsagar project. As a result, the Supreme Court directed Maharashtra to open Babli project gates on March 1 to release the water into downstream.