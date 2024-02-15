Vote for opposition would mean end to welfare schemes: CM Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has cautioned the people that a vote for the Opposition would mean an end to the welfare schemes in AP.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said TD chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has been saying this often. Naidu, while sitting in his house in Hyderabad, copied others’ manifestoes and included those promises in the TD manifesto.



Addressing the village and ward volunteers during a felicitation programme at Phirangipuram in Guntur district on Thursday, the Chief Minister said, “The corrupt Janmabhoomi Committees exploited the people by seeking bribes for releasing monthly social pensions and benefits of other welfare schemes during the Telugu Desam rule.”



“Those committees were known for their nepotism and bias. But, our volunteers are extending selfless service to the poor and are acting as my brand ambassadors,” he said.

Describing the Janmabhoomi committees as ganja plants that destroyed the system, the CM said the biased and corrupt policies of the TD rule ensued its defeat in the 2019 elections.

“In contrast, the village and ward volunteers working like Tulasi plants have revolutionised the delivery system of welfare benefits by replacing the corrupt system of the Naidu era, in a transparent and unbiased way,” he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the volunteers will play a key role in the YSRC's victory in the forthcoming elections.



He urged the volunteers to campaign against the false and misleading election promises of the TD and its allies and spread the message that ‘a vote for the Opposition would mean an end to the welfare schemes.’



“The TD manifesto, full of false promises, is a mixed version of the election manifesto of other parties. It is likely to be thrown into the dustbin post-elections. The YSRC election manifesto took its birth from the sweat and aspirations of the people.”



“The last 58 months have proven our manifesto’s commitment to the people. The volunteers should become my star campaigners and also turn the people into another set of YSRC star campaigners to ensure victory for the party, while thwarting the malicious propaganda of the jealous TD and its friendly media.”



Calling the volunteers his army, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “During Chandrababu Naidu's period from 2014 to 2019, the corruption of Janmabhoomi committees caused the collapse of the TD rule. I am proud to say that the system of village and ward volunteers that we have set up has been a factor in the success of your government in the local body elections after 2019 and in every by-election.”



The Chief Minister said, “Believing in Naidu means cancellation of English medium schools, our IB journey from CBSE, the Nadu-Nedu, the Amma Vodi, the Gorumudda, the -e-tabs for children, our schools where IFP panels are being digitized in every classroom, our classrooms.”



“Let's say that if the farmers believe in Chandrababu's promises, they are readying themselves to sink again like in 2014. Voting for Naidu means halting the volunteer system. Go to every house and say that voting for Chandrababu means bringing back Chandramukhi into their house. Go to every house and tell them that voting for Babu means cancelling all these welfare and development schemes, Janmabhoomi Committees will come and Chandramukhis will come.”



The CM said, “TD is working with the support of foster son (Pawan Kalyan), its fully biased-friendly media and with the direct and indirect support of the national parties while I am depending on you and God,” he said.

