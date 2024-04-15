Vontimitta Brahmotsavams begin on April 16 with more preparations

Anantapur: The stage is set for the grand Sri Rama Navami Brahmotsavam celebrations at the Lord Kodandarama Swamy temple in Vontimitta, commencing Tuesday.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has pulled out all the stops for this year’s festivities. The temple premises and surrounding Mada Streets have been adorned with vibrant decorations, creating an atmosphere of devotion.

TTD has implemented several improvements based on insights from previous years' Brahmotsavams. To ensure a comfortable experience for devotees, a state-of-the-art shed with German technology has been erected in front of the Ramalayam.

TTD has also set up Annadanam counters to provide breakfast, lunch, and dinner throughout the festivities. Expert cooks and teams from Tirumala have been specifically deputed to prepare the 'anna prasadam' for the devotees.

Following feedback from last year, TTD and the Kadapa district administration have taken joint initiatives to address shortcomings, particularly at the Kalyana Vedika of Lord Kodandarama Swamy. This year, meticulous arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth and seamless experience for devotees attending the celestial wedding ceremony scheduled for April 22 night.

Additional infrastructure upgrades include a dedicated kitchen to prepare prasadam specifically for the Kalyanotsavam. For the convenience of devotees, underground electricity supply, a separate sump for drinking water, and a new road leading from the railway station to the Kalyana Mandapam have all been established.