Vizianagaram Targets 80% Voter Turnout

Visakhapatnam: The Vizianagaram district administration aims to achieve a voter turnout of over 80 per cent in the elections by motivating voters to visit polling booths, regardless of the weather conditions. To raise awareness and emphasise the importance of democracy and voting, activities including flash mobs have been planned under the Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, collector S. Nagalakshmi said.

She is optimistic about achieving the voter turnout target, attributing this to the positive feedback on the SVEEP initiatives. Nagalakshmi said that these initiatives would continue on Monday, the election day, as well.

Polling percentage data will be collected bi-hourly by assigned staff across various sectors. A special team will consolidate these figures, the collector added.

Moreover, local VROs and polling staff will encourage voter attendance by ensuring that facilities such as tents, water, and toilets at the booths are in place. Vizianagaram superintendent of police M. Deepika has placed additional security measures to maintain law and order during the elections by deploying extra police forces to sensitive polling booths.