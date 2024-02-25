Vizag Rly, RTC and Airport on High Alert After Theft Spree

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam police have increased their personnel at the railway station, RTC complex, and the airport following back-to-back complaints of theft. Burglars made off with 90 tolas of gold from a house in Dondaparthy; subsequently, chain snatchers fled with a three-tola gold chain in the CBM compound on Friday night and Saturday.

The burglary occurred at the house of a retired postal department employee, Prasad, residing at Balaji Metro Residency in Dondaparthy. "When Prasad's family was preparing to leave for a wedding, they did not find the jewellery in the locker," Dwarkanagar police said. Police discovered that a woman who is Prasad's daughter's friend on social media often visited them. She knew about the locker, police, who are on the lookout for her, said.

On Saturday, two unidentified persons cut off a 3-tola gold chain from the neck of an elderly woman who was going for a walk in the CBM compound. These incidents alerted the police, who rushed to different places to apprehend the thieves. In the CBM compound incident, the CCTV cameras showed that the accused was riding a two-wheeler. A preliminary investigation has started based on the vehicle number plate, and all the check posts are alerted, police said. Police learned that the accused is in Kashibugga of Srikakulam district. Kashibugga police has been alerted.