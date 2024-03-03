Vizag Residents Get Relief: Interest Waived on Property and Vacant Land Taxes

Visakhapatnam: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) announced a welcome relief for taxpayers in the city. A press note released by GVMC commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma on Saturday highlighted the state government’s decision to waive interest on property and vacant land taxes for the financial year 2023-24.

This initiative aims to alleviate the burden of interest charges and provide significant financial relief to taxpayers. To benefit from this waiver, property owners and taxpayers must clear their total tax dues for the year by March 31, 2024.

Commissioner Varma urged residents to seize this opportunity and emphasized the importance of settling their tax dues promptly.

Convenient Payment Options:

Multiple payment methods: Cash, debit/credit cards, UPI.

Locations: Ward secretariats, bank branches.

Extended hours: Facility centres at GVMC's main office and zonal centers will be open from 8 am to 8 pm, including Sundays and general holidays, until March 31.

For further information and assistance:

Contact GVMC authorities.