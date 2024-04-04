Vizag Police Unveil Helpline for Visually Impaired

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam city police have launched a helpline "Disha Divyang Suraksha" for visually-impaired communities. This innovative system utilises special software and a unique printer that converts typed messages into Braille script, ensuring real-time information dissemination to visually impaired individuals.

The helpline comes in the wake of a meeting National Disabled Network (NDN) and Poornamidham Association attended at the city police commissioner's office on Wednesday.

During the meeting, commissioner A. Ravi Shankar announced introduction of "Dial Your CP" that allows disabled individuals to connect with the police commissioner and others via WhatsApp twice a month. The platform enables the disabled to voice their concerns, including issues related to eve teasing and other crimes, and receive immediate assistance.

The commissioner assured NDN and Poornamidham Association that complaints registered under the National Disability Act 2016 will be promptly attended to, with FIRs being filed immediately.

Ravi Shankar showcased through a PowerPoint presentation two informative videos created specifically for the disabled community. Representatives of various disabled associations attended the event.