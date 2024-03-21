Vizag Observes Actor Sobhan Babu’s Death Anniversary

Visakhapatnam: City Wide Sobhan Babu Fans Association observed late actor and heartthrob Sobhan Babu 16th death anniversary in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

In particular, the actor’s costume designers organised a charity programme on the occasion. One of them, Doddi Venkata Rao said he got the opportunity to design the costumes of the popular actor when his hit film “Dorababu” had been shot in Visakhapatnam. That is when Venkata Rao developed a friendship with Sobhan Babu.

He recalls, “In those days, there had been no branded clothes. So, I got an opportunity to tailor the costumes of star actors like Sobhan Babu. During the gaps in shooting, Sobhan Babu used to talk to me. He has guided me on how to lead a disciplined life and manage finances.”

Like Venkata Rao, there are about 60 fans of Sobhan Babu in Vizag. They contribute Rs 100 to the association every month. Annually, they spend Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 doing charity work on the late actor's birthday and death anniversary.

Konathala Chinna Venkata Rao is also a fan of Sobhan Babu. After the actor’s death, he wanted to erect the late actor’s statue in the city, but authorities did not allocate land for it. He then put up the statue on his property in Kancharapalem. He does charitable activities on the late actor's birthday and death anniversary.