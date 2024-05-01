Vizag Muslims want representation in Assembly

Ruling YSRC leaders are holding meetings with leaders of the Muslim community in Visakhapatnam as the polling date is fast approaching.Those who are organising the meetings include north Andhra regional coordinator and Rajya Sabha member Y.V. Subba Reddy, Visakha Lok Sabha candidate Botsa Jhansi Lakshmi, Vizag North ruling party candidate K.K. Raju.During their meetings, YSRC leaders are stressing on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's commitment to development of Muslims. They point out that the party has given tickets to seven Muslim candidates – MD. Khaleel Ahmad in Nellore City, Nisar Ahmad in Madanapalle, Amzath Basha Shah Shaik Bepari in Kadapa, A.M. Imtiaz in Kurnool, Kadiri’s Maqbool Ahmad, Shaik Asif in Vijayawada West, and Shaik Noori Fatima in Guntur East.However, Muslim community leaders in Visakhapatnam have been forthright in pointing out that after Rahman, no other Muslim candidate has been given an MLA ticket from Vizag.They point out that the political contribution of Muslim community in Visakhapatnam-I have been significant. Authorities constituted the assembly constituency in 1967. But it ceased to exist in 2008. The constituency saw two Muslim candidates emerging victorious. In 1972, M. R. Deen won as MLA member in the Indian National Congress ticket. In 1994, TD candidate Abdul Rehman Sheku emerged victorious with 35,344 votes. He defeated INC candidate Gudivada Gurunandha Rao, who received 32,180 votes.