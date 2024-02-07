Vizag MSME Conclave Bolsters Defence Manufacturing

Visakhapatnam: The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII)’s Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), in partnership with the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, organised a Regional MSME Conclave in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The initiative aimed at engaging MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) from across geographical locations to enhance their participation in the Make in India and indigenisation campaigns, critical to bolstering India's defence manufacturing capabilities.

AP government secretary (Commerce & Industries) N Yuvaraj highlighted the strategic importance of Andhra Pradesh in maritime security. He said the state government is committed to provide land at nominal rates for establishing an MSME Park, envisioning it as a regional hub that supports defence production.

Indian Navy projects director general vice admiral G. Srinivasan reiterated the navy's dedication towards self-reliance. He emphasized the crucial role of MSMEs in fulfilling specific objectives of the Navy, ranging from ordnance delivery, maintenance and enhancement of competence.

The discussions focused on research and development (R&D) that fosters innovation, leading to intellectual property rights (IPRs) on products and equipment.

The conclave concluded with an emphasis on collaborative efforts towards achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing. It provided a comprehensive overview of opportunities available for industry players in the region. It underscored the transformative potential of MSMEs in shaping India's defence landscape.