Vizag airport sees 6.8% rise in Q2 aircraft movements

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh Air Travelers Association has announced a significant uptick in air travel at Visakhapatnam Airport, reporting a 6.8% increase in aircraft movements for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25. A total of 702,787 passengers travelled through the airport during this period, marking a steady rise compared to the same quarter last year.



The detailed statistics show that from July to September 2024, Visakhapatnam Airport recorded 5,398 aircraft movements, an increase from 5,052 in the second quarter of 2023-24. The breakdown for aircraft movements and passenger numbers in July, 1,720 aircraft movements with 225,261 passengers, in August, 1,872 aircraft movements with 252,311 passengers and in September, 1,806 aircraft movements with 225,215 passengers.



This growth in air traffic is attributed to increased demand for air travel as well as improved connectivity options available to travellers. The association noted a modest increase of 1.12% in passenger numbers compared to the same period last year.



K. Kumar Raja, President of the Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association, expressed optimism about the trend. "The rise in both aircraft movements and passenger numbers reflects the growing confidence in air travel and the efforts made to enhance airport facilities and services," he stated.



Vijay Mohan, President of Tours and Travels, told Deccan Chronicle that the budget has been finalized, and a flight from Visakhapatnam to Abu Dhabi will soon be launched via Air Arabia. He also mentioned that all international flights to Visakhapatnam are currently operating at near-full capacity, with the Kuala Lumpur flight running at 95% and the Bangkok flight at 85-90%.