Vishal Gunni takes charge as Vizag DIG

Visakhapatnam: Vishal Gunni has officially stepped into his new role as the deputy inspector general (DIG) in Visakhapatnam on Monday, following his recent promotion within the police department. Previously serving as the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in the rural district of Visakhapatnam from 2013 to 2015, specifically in the Narasipatnam area, Gunni brings valuable experience to his new position.

The former deputy inspector general (DIG) of Visakhapatnam, S. Hari Krishna, has been reassigned to the IG Personnel position at the Director General of Police (DGP) office in a recent reshuffle.

In his inaugural media address, Gunni expressed his unwavering commitment to delivering justice at the grassroots level of policing. He outlined his focus on addressing issues such as cannabis cultivation and trafficking in regions like Manyam and Paderu. Additionally, Gunni underscored his dedication to upholding the rules and regulations set forth by the Election Commission, especially with upcoming elections.

"I am readily accessible to the public," Gunni emphasized, urging the media to engage with him directly or through their respective superintendent of police (SP) level officials for accurate reporting. He stressed the significance of responsible journalism in bringing factual information to the public's attention.