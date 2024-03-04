Visakhapatnam’s Major Role in Promoting Sustainable Practices Stressed

Vijayawada: Visakhapatnam is poised to become a leader in sustainable practices as it actively embraces Mission LiFE. Recognizing the urgency of environmental challenges, the city is promoting “mindful consumption and energy efficiency,” goals aligning with LiFE's core objectives.

With its bustling port and growing industrial sector, Visakhapatnam presents a unique opportunity to showcase the positive impact of LiFE on urban development. NITI Aayog has already announced that Visakhapatnam was selected as a growth hub city, speakers at the

22nd formation day of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) stated on Sunday.

BEE Director General Abhay Bhakre highlighted the remarkable achievements in energy efficiency. He said, “Mission LiFE unfolds in three distinct phases. The first phase focuses on individual behavior change, encouraging people to adopt simple yet effective eco-friendly practices in their daily lives.”

Phase two anticipates a shift in large-scale individual demand, influencing industries and markets to cater to sustainable consumption patterns. The concluding phase aims to trigger a shift in large-scale industrial and government policies, promoting sustainable production and consumption.

Abhay with the South wing media adviser of BEE, A Chandrasekhar Reddy, and other officials released a poster on Mission Life.

Chandrasekhar Reddy said BEE is also concentrating on major cities like Vijayawada, Kakinada, Kurnool, Tirupati, as also cities in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, to drive the Life Mission forward.