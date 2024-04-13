Visakhapatnam: Tonsure Case Adjourned Until April 16

Visakhapatnam: The special court for SC/ST cases in Visakhapatnam postponed the verdict announcement in a long-pending tonsure case until April 16. Judge L. Sridhar, who was scheduled to deliver the judgment on Friday, adjourned the proceedings.

The case involves former Ramachandrapuram MLA and current YSRC candidate for Mandapeta constituency, Thota Trimurthulu, as the prime accused. The incident dates back to December 29, 1996, when Trimurthulu and his followers allegedly tonsured two Dalit youths and assaulted four others.

Following a complaint by victims K. Chinna Rao and D. Venkataratnam, an FIR was registered against Trimurthulu under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in 1997 at the Draksharama police station in East Godavari district. The case came to trial nearly two decades later.

Tragically, one of the victims, D. Venkataratnam, passed away during the trial. Out of the initial 24 witnesses, 11 have also died.

In February 2024, the High Court intervened and directed the trial court to conclude the proceedings within six months.