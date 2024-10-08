 Top
Vinesh Phogat leading from Julana seat

PTI
8 Oct 2024 4:35 AM GMT
Vinesh Phogat leading from Julana seat
Congress candidate from Julana constituency Vinesh Phogat (PTI)
Chandigarh: Congress candidate and wrestler Vinesh Phogat is leading from the Julana assembly seat in Haryana's Jind district, according to early trends.Phogat is leading by a margin of 214 votes against her nearest rival and BJP candidate Yogesh Kumar.

Counting of votes polled in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday.


( Source : PTI )
