Vinesh Phogat leading from Julana seat
Chandigarh: Congress candidate and wrestler Vinesh Phogat is leading from the Julana assembly seat in Haryana's Jind district, according to early trends.Phogat is leading by a margin of 214 votes against her nearest rival and BJP candidate Yogesh Kumar.
Counting of votes polled in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday.
( Source : PTI )
