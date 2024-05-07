Top
Vijayawada: SVEEP Programme Held for Student Voters

DC Correspondent
7 May 2024 6:14 PM GMT
Vijayawada: Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Guntur, and Krishna districts’ field publicity officer R. Ramesh Chandra SVEEP (Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation) programme for students at the Chalapati Institute of Engineering and Technology (CIET).

CIET principal Dr. M. Chandrasekhar released a pamphlet prepared for eligible voters in general and first-time voters in particular on the importance of voting.

Later, students went in a procession along the Guntur-Amaravati Road to create awareness among voters of nearby villages on the need to exercise their franchise.

SVEEP nodal officer K.V.V. Satyanarayana appealed to each and every voter to exercise their right to vote towards forming democratic and responsible governments.

