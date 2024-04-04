Vijayawada Railway Records Highest TRR in 20 Years

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Railway Division of South Central Railway (SCR) has in the past two decades recorded the highest ever Through Rail Renewal (TRR) of 210 km during financial year 2023–24. In addition, it achieved a record 148 km of Through Sleeper Renewal (TSR) during the period, replacing old / damaged concrete sleepers with new sleepers across the length of the division.

Announcing this, Vijayawada divisional railway manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil underlined that TRR is a critical process in railway maintenance, wherein worn-out or damaged rails are replaced while ensuring that train operations are disrupted minimally. This reduces the risk of accidents and improves operational efficiency. Likewise, TSR helps ensure safety of train operations and prevents track undulations.

The DRM stated that the Vijayawada division has achieved this rare feat with the help of the newly commissioned TRT (Track Relaying Train) and two PQRS (Plasser Quick Relaying System) track machines. These thread out old rails, remove old sleepers and lay new tracks and sleepers.

Narendra Patil said their division has given paramount importance to track maintenance this year, as per directives of the Railway Board. He commended the efforts of S. Varun Babu, senior DEN, Coordination, and Engineering and Track Machines team for skilfully fortifying track parameters and ensuring safety in train operations.