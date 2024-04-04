Vijayamma Blesses Jagan and Sharmila at Idupulapaya

Anantapur: With former AP chief minister late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s both children Jagan Mohan Reddy and Sharmila are contesting from different parties in the forthcoming twin elections in Andhra Pradesh, people are wondering about the role Vijayalakshmi, spouse of the late CM and mother of Jagan Mohan Reddy and Sharmila, could play as the electoral tempo picks up in the coming weeks.

Popular as Vijayamma, Vijayalakshmi herself is an ex-MLA from Pulivendula, the stronghold of the YSR family, and the former honorary president of YSRC.

Playing a delicate role, Vijayamma blessed her son and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on May 27, the day he launched his Memantha Siddham Bus Yatra from Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Ghat in Idupulapaya in Pulivendula Assembly constituency, from where the CM is seeking re-election.

Vijayamma also blessed at the same place AP Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila, who is contesting as the Congress candidate from the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency of which Pulivendula is an Assembly segment.

Sharmila went on to take a dig against her brother Jagan and cousin Y.S. Avinash Reddy, who is the YSRC candidate from the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.

Vijayamma offered special prayers at YSR Ghat seeking blessings from the Lord for a successful bus yatra of her son, who is committed to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Subsequently, Vijayamma also offered special prayers for her daughter Sharmila on Tuesday evening at the YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya, when the APCC chief announced the first list of Congress candidates.

Vijayamma’s blessings for both son and daughter has gained attention from all sections of people in the state, particularly in Kadapa district. Both Jagan and Sharmila are opposing each other now, following differences between them over the past few years, including the way the murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy has been handled by the state government over the past five years.

YSRC LS nominee from Kadapa Avinash Reddy and his father Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy are among the accused in the murder of Vivekananda Reddy. Bhaskar Reddy had been arrested by CBI last year.

Sharmila is supporting Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Dr. N. Sunitha, who is fighting for justice in the murder case. Both Sharmila and Sunitha have accused Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy of not only failing to do justice for the victim's family in the murder case, but supporting the accused.

Interestingly, the TD and BJP leaders are hoping to gain from the triangular fight in Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency, as Sharmila was targeting Avinash Reddy and also Jagan Mohan Reddy for the injustice done in the murder case of her uncle.

Pulivendula TD candidate B. Tech Ravi has demanded that Avinash Reddy keep away from Kadapa Lok Sabha polls, because slain Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s last wish had been to make Y.S. Sharmila the Kadapa MP.