Videography at 68% problematic polling stations in Bapatla district

VIJAYAWADA: General election observer Parimala Singh attended a meeting that deputy Election Commissioner Nitish Vyas held with election observers, collectors, and SPs.



At the meeting, district collector P. Ranjit Basha told ECI that the final list of voters has been released as per the Election Commission schedule.



Slips are being distributed to voters across the district. Postal ballot voting is being conducted from May 5 to May 8. Videography equipment has been installed at 68 per cent of problematic polling stations.



District SP Vakul Jindal said the election code of conduct is being strictly implemented. So far liquor, jewellery, gifts and cash, among others, worth ₹4.87 crore have been seized.





