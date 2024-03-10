VHP Opposes Karnataka Temple Bill, Alleges Anti-Hindu Policies

Mangaluru: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has strongly opposed the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and criticized the state government for its perceived anti-Hindu policies.

The resolutions were passed during a two-day Baithak of VHP Dakshina Pranth (South Karnataka Region) held at Sanghaniketan in Mangaluru on March 9 and 10, with the participation of over 300 representatives from various districts.

The meeting delved into several issues, particularly those concerning the Karnataka region.

VHP Southern Region working president Dr. MB Puranik expressed concerns about the government's interference in the administration of Hindu temples, emphasizing that temples are institutions of Hindus. The recent amendment to the Endowment Act allows the state government to appoint the president of the temple management committee, a move vehemently opposed by the VHP.

Puranik explained, "The government should refrain from intervening in the administration of Hindu temples. We strongly oppose the amendment, as it seeks to centralize temple administration under the government's control. The previous practice of allowing the management committee members to elect the president should be reinstated."

He further criticized the amendment, which mandates the allocation of temple funds for the development of amenities, arguing that such responsibilities fall under the government's purview.

Puranik stressed, "Donations made by devotees are meant for religious purposes, not government-led development projects. We firmly reject the use of temple funds for such purposes."

In response to these concerns, the VHP has decided to take a stand against the amendment, including pursuing legal avenues.

The meeting also addressed the perceived anti-Hindu stance of the current state government.

"The actions of the state government reflect oppression against Hindus, and we will make the public aware of this," Puranik said.

He cited examples of what VHP deemed as government oppression against Hindus, including the alleged preferential treatment of minorities over Hindus.

He criticized the assurance of Rs 10,000 crore for minorities, asserting that it fosters division. Additionally, he condemned the government's failure to take action against a teacher in Mangaluru who allegedly spoke disrespectfully about Hindu gods.

"The diversion of funds reserved for SC/ST, the transfer of valuable land donated by a Hindu in Bengaluru for animal treatment to the minority department, and the establishment of separate rules for Muslim children in government schools during Ramzan are all indicative of the government's biased approach," Puranik added.

The VHP has called on the state government to rectify these issues, warning that failure to do so will prompt the organization to escalate its opposition.