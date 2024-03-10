VHP Aims To Reach 1 Lakh More Villages

Mangaluru: In its pursuit of a broader footprint across India, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has set its sights on expanding its presence to 1 lakh villages, with a particular focus on states where its influence is currently limited.

Despite having established a presence in approximately 60,000 villages, the organization, marking its 60th year, is actively working towards extending its activities to 1 lakh villages.

K Sthanumalayan, the VHP Central Joint Secretary, highlighted the challenges faced in states with poor presence, such as Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and the North Eastern states, citing obstructions from the Tamil Nadu government.

Sthanumalayan clarified the organization's objective, stating, "Our goal is to protect, preserve, and propagate Hindu Dharma worldwide, and it is not directed against anybody."

Acknowledging the gaps in their presence in the North East, Tamil Nadu, and Punjab, he said "In our expansion plan, we aim to be active in 15,000 villages in Tamil Nadu and 10,000 villages in Punjab, contributing to our overall goal of reaching 1 lakh villages nationwide," he declared.

Providing insights into the VHP's global initiatives, Sthanumalayan mentioned the organization's registered status in 32 countries and its connections in about 62 countries.

"Our efforts extend wherever there are 10,000 Hindus, with recent branch inaugurations in France, Guyana, South Africa, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Myanmar," he added.