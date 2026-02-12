 Top
Veterinarians Have Key Role To Play In India's Economic Growth: RSS Chief Bhagwat

12 Feb 2026 7:06 PM IST

Emphasising coexistence, he said humans, animals and nature must live in harmony, and society needs to seriously deliberate on how to ensure balanced coexistence

Bhagwat was speaking at a 'National Symposium on the Role of Canine in One Health: Building Partnership and Resolving Challenges' jointly organised here by the Indian Society for Advancement of Canine Practice, and the Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University (MAFSU). — Instagram

NAGPUR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said veterinary practitioners have a significant role to play in the country's economic growth, and urged them to broaden their outlook beyond the conventional responsibilities.

Emphasising coexistence, he said humans, animals and nature must live in harmony, and society needs to seriously deliberate on how to ensure balanced coexistence.

Bhagwat was speaking at a 'National Symposium on the Role of Canine in One Health: Building Partnership and Resolving Challenges' jointly organised here by the Indian Society for Advancement of Canine Practice, and the Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University (MAFSU).

