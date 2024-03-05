Vet Varsity VC Suspends Dean, Assistant Warden in Connection With Death of Siddharthan

Thiruvananthapuram: In a delayed action, the vice chancellor of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Dr P C Saseendran on Tuesday placed under suspension Dean M K Narayanan and assistant warden Dr R Kanthanadhan in connection with the death of Siddharthan, 20, a second-year student who was found hanging in the toilet of men's hostel in Wayanad campus on February 18.

The vice chancellor, while issuing the order of suspension, stated that the officials were found to have failed to discharge their duties and responsibilities. There were serious lapses on the part of the dean and the assistant warden and they had also failed to communicate the incident to the vice-chancellor or other responsible authorities concerned, the VC said in his order.

The VC found the explanation submitted by the dean and assistant warden to the university authorities as unsatisfactory.

Meanwhile, the Congress student wing KSU continued their agitation across the state demanding that both the dean and tutor should be included as accused in the case.

Siddharthan's family demanded registration of cases against Narayanan and Kanthanadhan under the relevant sections of IPC.

Siddharthan was subjected to severe torture from February 14 to February 18 by a group of senior students. The seniors were upset with Siddharthan over an incident involving a female student.

The post-mortem report revealed serious injuries all over the body and it was also found that the student was not given food or water for three days.

So far 18 students, including SFI leaders, have been arrested in connection with Siddharthan’s death. They have been charged under various IPC sections including torture, illegal confinement, criminal conspiracy and provisions of anti-ragging act.

Earlier Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan had suspended the veterinary varsity vice-chancellor In a related development, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan suspended M R Saseendranath vice chancellor of the university and requested the Kerala High Court for a judicial inquiry into the horrific incident.