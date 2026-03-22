Verma Welcomes Canada Clearing India of Interference

New Delhi: India’s former High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, has welcomed recent remarks by RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme, who stated that there is no evidence linking India to transnational repression cases.

Verma said he was “very glad” to see the statement and expressed hope that it would positively influence future relations between India and Canada.

The senior diplomat was recalled by New Delhi in October 2024 following a sharp downturn in bilateral ties. The strain had emerged after allegations by former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who suggested an Indian link to the 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a terrorist designated by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In an interview with ANI, Verma reiterated that interfering in the internal affairs of other countries “is not India’s policy.” His remarks come as India-Canada relations show signs of recovery under current Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who visited India from February 27 to March 2.

Following that visit, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme clarified that ongoing investigations have not found any connection between criminal activities and foreign entities based on current evidence.

Verma noted that his earlier statements during his tenure in Ottawa were not accepted at the time. He explained that the RCMP has now effectively separated the issue into two categories—one concerning the Nijjar killing case and another related to broader allegations of transnational repression.

He pointed out that the first category pertains to the ongoing court case against four Indian nationals accused in the Nijjar killing. These individuals had gone to Canada as international students and are currently facing trial.

The second category, Verma said, involves allegations of India’s broader engagement in Canada. He maintained that India has consistently denied any role in transnational repression, adding that earlier accusations were not backed by evidence.

In late 2024, India’s Ministry of External Affairs strongly rejected Canada’s decision to label Verma and other diplomats as “persons of interest,” calling the claims “preposterous” and politically motivated.

New Delhi had also criticised the previous Canadian government for failing to provide any evidence, describing the allegations as “ludicrous” and driven by vote bank politics.

In a recent interview with CTV, Duheme stated that while incidents of intimidation and harassment have been reported, investigators have not found links connecting them to any foreign government.

He urged individuals to report such incidents, acknowledging that fear may prevent reporting, but emphasised that authorities cannot act without information.

Recent diplomatic engagements between India and Canada indicate efforts by both sides to restore and strengthen ties. Prime Minister Carney’s visit to India is seen as a key step toward rebuilding bilateral relations.