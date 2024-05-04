Vedanta Lanjigarh Deploys Advanced Energy Management System for Enhanced Energy Efficiency

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Limited- Lanjigarh, India’s premier producer of smelter grade alumina and a unit of Vedanta Aluminium, has launched an advanced Energy Management System (EMS) across its power plant. It will help monitor the energy performance parameters of120 critical electrical assets, thereby enhancing energy efficiency levels across the plant.

The initiative is a notable digitalisation effort that will result in enhanced functional optimization and increased automation of the refinery operations.

EMS is a crucial component within manufacturing industries to ensure systematic monitoring, analysis, control, and optimization of critical assets. It is an integrated setup that monitors the optimal energy distribution and reliability of various critical equipment and comes with trigger systems to check for any unexpected deviations, while providing quality checks and energy improvement recommendations, leading to overall energy efficiency. Leveraging a data-driven approach, the system is executed through a central database, ensuring end-to-end consolidation of the entire refinery's operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya, CEO - Alumina Business, Vedanta Ltd, said,“Our pursuit of operations excellence is deeply rooted in a sustainable business model. Through initiatives such as EMS, we are committed towards bolstering our energy efficiency. In an industry that requires an uninterrupted supply of energy, we are integrating cleaner and more sustainable energy systems to significantly reduce our carbon footprint, thereby shaping a prosperous and sustainable future for all.”

The alumina refining process has significant energy requirements, which are primarily fulfilled by a captive co-generation power plant. Implementing advanced, automated, and data-driven processes such as the EMS increases operational efficiency and leads to significant GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emissions reduction.