VCK Wants TN Govt to Amend HR&CE Act

Chennai: The VCK demanded that the results of the elections should be announced only on the basis of the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips that come out of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) since doubts had been raised over the credibility of the EVM results particularly in view of the appointment of BJP affiliated persons as directors of the Bharat Electronics Limited, he company that makes EVMs.

The appointment of people close to the BJP had given rise to the fears of the ruling party’s plan to tamper with the election results, said the VCK, an ally of the DMK, in one of the resolutions passed at the district secretaries meeting held at the party headquarters in Chennai on Friday.

It urged the State government to amend the law relating to the restriction on the entry of non-Hindus into temples as the recent judgment of the Madras High Court instructing the putting up of board banning the entry of non-Hindus in the sanctum sanctorum was delivered on basis of Section 24 (4) of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act.

The resolution referred to the recent court judgment on allowing non-Hindus to enter temples and wanted the State government to amend the act as it prevented even police officers from stepping into the temples.

Another resolution demanded the enactment of a law by the State government to prevent the demotion of SC and ST employees of government offices in view of the abolition of the 200 point roster system, while another wanted another to ensure that the State Budget was be prepared by taking into account the SC/ST sub-scheme.

The party decided to face the coming Lok Sabha elections in coalition with other parties and empowered party general secretary Thol Thirumavalavan to take the final decision on it.

It raised objection to the arrest of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who belonged to the ST community, and demanded his immediate release.