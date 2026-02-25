Vande Bharat Extension to Jammu Put on Hold Hours After Announcement

SRINAGAR: Barely hours after Northern Railways announced that the Vande Bharat Express service would be extended from Katra to Jammu Tawi beginning March 1, the Railway Board unexpectedly placed the decision on hold late Tuesday night.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal confirmed the development, stating that “due to some unavoidable circumstances, the notification programme of Vande Bharat’s extension from March 1 has been put on hold by the Railway Board till further advice.” He added that further instructions would be shared once received and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers and stakeholders who had anticipated the upgraded service.

According to officials familiar with the matter, the sudden pause appears to stem from a combination of operational and logistical factors. The proposed extension required the deployment of a 20‑coach upgraded rake—significantly larger than the eight‑car set currently running between Srinagar and Katra. Integrating this longer rake into the newly commissioned Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) corridor demands additional safety validations, crew readiness checks, and station‑side adjustments at Jammu Tawi.

Some of these preparations, including platform alignment, maintenance scheduling, and signalling integration for the heavier and longer trainset, are understood to be still underway. Officials also indicated that the Board may be reviewing passenger‑flow projections and timetable adjustments to ensure seamless operations once the service is launched.

The postponement came as a surprise because earlier on Tuesday evening, Northern Railways had formally announced that the Vande Bharat Express would be extended up to Jammu Tawi, enabling direct high‑speed connectivity between Srinagar and Jammu, the twin capital cities of Jammu and Kashmir for the first time. Singhal had stated that the extension would take effect from March 1, marking a major milestone in the region’s transport network. The premium service, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, 2025 following the completion of the USBRL project, has already transformed travel between Srinagar and Katra by offering all‑weather rail access to the Valley.

Officials had described the planned Jammu–Srinagar service as a significant boost to mobility across the Union Territory. The upgraded 20‑coach rake was expected to accommodate higher passenger demand, with scheduled halts at seven stations along the route. Preparations at Jammu Tawi, including platform enhancements and passenger‑handling facilities, were reportedly in their final stages. The direct service was projected to reduce dependence on the landslide‑prone Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH44), cut travel times, and provide a more predictable year‑round alternative for commuters, tourists, and traders.

Stakeholders across sectors had welcomed the announcement, noting that reliable rail connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar would spur tourism, ease pilgrimage travel to Katra, support local employment, and strengthen logistical movement for essential supplies and defence operations. Local businesses anticipated smoother access to markets, while residents looked forward to a safer and more dependable travel option across seasons.

With the Railway Board’s decision now on hold, J&K awaits further clarity on the revised launch date. Officials maintain that the extension remains a priority and that the temporary pause is aimed at ensuring the service begins with full operational readiness and passenger safety at the forefront.