Use Zakat Fund To Make Less Privileged Self-Sustainable: Scholars

Hyderabad: Scholars have urged the members of the Muslim community to use their Zakat funds to help needy families to build sustainable livelihood.

Addressing the congregation on the Jummatul Vida, the last Friday of Ramzan at Jama Masjid, West Marredpally, Maulana Mushtaq Mallik, Khateeb and the president of Tahreek Muslim Shabban, described Zakat as a means to uplift the less fortunate and said that assistance must be given to needy relatives to facilitate a sustainable livelihood.

Zakat is a donation — 2.5 per cent of one’s assets to be precise — which is mandated for every Muslim, who has a minimum amount that could sustain his dependents for at least a year. The amount of donation varies depending on the types of assets owned, including gold, silver, cash, property, and must be paid annually after one year's possession.

Maulana Mushtaq said Zakat is a fundamental aspect of Islamic finance and reflects social responsibility, societal welfare and economic justice. He emphasised the importance of ensuring Zakat reaches eligible recipients, suggesting funding education for needy students to empower them and advocating for support to first-time undertrials in jails for petty offences. Donating Zakat for such individuals will help them secure bail and mend their ways, Maulana said.

Calling for the granting of judicial powers to the State Wakf Board by the Telangana government, Maulana Mushtaq highlighted the need to safeguard valuable Waqf properties from exploitation by land sharks. He emphasised that revenue generated from Waqf properties could empower the Muslim community to address educational and healthcare needs.

Echoing similar sentiments, Khalida Parveen, assistant secretary, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Hyderabad, urged Muslims to sincerely contribute their Zakat, ensuring it reaches those in genuine need.

She encouraged dedicating ample time to worship during Ramzan instead of indulging in excessive feasting and shopping, emphasising the unparalleled spiritual rewards of the holy month. Parveen suggested opting for online shopping to save time and maximise spiritual benefits during Ramzan.

