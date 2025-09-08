US Tightens Visa Rules, Longer Waits for Indians

Chennai: The short-term visas for the US will have longer waiting periods after the US administration introduced a new visa rule requiring all non-immigrant visa applicants to attend interviews only in their country of citizenship or residence. This will be applicable for those applying for student, tourism and temporary jobs.

“Applicants for US non-immigrant visas (NIV) should schedule their visa interview appointments at the US Embassy or Consulate in their country of nationality or residence,” the administration said in a notification. The rule came into effect immediately.

The new rule applies to all non-immigrant visa categories, including those for tourism (B-2), business (B-1), students, and temporary workers.

Applicants who schedule interviews outside their country of nationality or residence may face greater difficulty qualifying.

Applicants must be able to demonstrate residence in the country where they are applying, if the place of application is based on their residency. Application fees in such cases will neither be refunded nor transferred, the department clarified.

Wait times for non-immigrant interview appointments vary by location. Applicants applying outside their country of nationality or residence should expect to wait significantly longer for an appointment.

However, existing non-immigrant visa appointments will generally not be cancelled, the department said.

This will impact Indians who have been applying for visas from a country other than their primary or longest-stay destination as the process is faster or easier. As Indian applications have been facing long back-log and wait, many Indians have been resorting to this practice, especially after Covid.

Many Indian applicants have been applying from countries such as Thailand, Singapore, Germany, or Brazil for quicker appointments.

After US President Donald Trump came into power, visa processes have been stringent and lengthier. The new rule will add to the existing woes