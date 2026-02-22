UP Potter Who Lost PAN and Aadhaar Gets Rs 1.25 Cr GST Notice

A potter from Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli received a GST notice of Rs 1.25 crore, much to the shock and distress of the economically weak family. Mohammad, a potter who earns routinely Rs 2 per clay pot he sells, was shocked when they received the notice, later came to know that four companies are running in Patna in his name.

Local media reports quoted Mohammad saying that several years ago a villager had helped him obtain a Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and Aadhaar card to apply for a loan. However, he was never able to secure a loan, and later lost the documents. Mohammad suspects that it might be the same documents that were later misused to create fake firms.

The first GST notice reportedly arrived around six to seven months ago during Navratri. Due to illiteracy, the family did not get it read and failed to grasp its seriousness.

However, when another notice arrived on February 15, the family sought help to understand it and learned about the grave tax liability on them.

The family has approached the District Magistrate's office seeking intervention and a thorough probe into the alleged misuse of his lost identification documents.




