UP: Hearing in 2018 Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi Postponed to April 12

Sultanpur (UP): Hearing in a 2018 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over his alleged objectionable remarks targeting Union home minister Amit Shah was postponed to April 12. The hearing could not take place on Tuesday since the judge was on leave.

The defamation complaint against Gandhi was filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra six years ago.

The plaintiff’s advocate Santosh Pandey said he gave an application to the court, seeking the issuance of a non-bailable warrant against Gandhi. But since the judge was on leave, the hearing could not take place, he added.

The Congress leader’s lawyer Kashi Prasad Shukla said he too gave an application in the court seeking another date for the hearing, citing the schedule of Gandhi, a candidate in Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha seat where the last date of filing nomination is April 4.

Last December, the court issued a warrant against Rahul Gandhi. Subsequently, Gandhi halted his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Amethi on February 20, appeared in the court and was granted bail.