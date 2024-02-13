Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Says Karnataka Got More From NDA Then UPA

Bengaluru: In response to the ruling Congress government accusations of “injustice” in tax devolution and in release of grants to Karnataka by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central Government, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday furnished details on contributions of Central Government to Karnataka under Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2014 to till date and stated that the State received more from Modi in tax devolution and also in grant in aid than from the United Progressive Alliance regime of the Congress party rule from 2004 to 2014.

Joshi said Karnataka got grant in aid of Rs 60,000 crore from UPA government from 2004-2014 while the grant in aid for the State got an increase to Rs 2.36,000 crore under Modi’s rule which is a 243 percent increase. Likewise, he said, in tax devolution the State received a share of Rs 81,000 crore from 2004 to 2014 and under Modi, tax devolution received by the State was about 2.85 lakh crore. With still a quarter to go, Joshi, the State would further get Rs 18,000 crore.

The Union Minister said he enquired with the Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitaraman and there is no Goods and Services Tax relief is pending to be paid for Karnataka.

In release of funds to Karnataka from National Disaster Relief Fund, Joshi said the State received Rs 3,655 crore from UPA rule from 2004 to 2014 and under Modi from NDRF, Karnataka got Rs 12, 542 crore which is 3 times more than the UPA government release.

Joshi condemned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also against the BJP government over tax devolution and grants in aid for the State and accused Siddaramaiah as an expert ‘liar’ holding the office of the Chief Minister for the second term.

The reasons for the Chief Minister to point fingers at the Central Government, Joshi said is because Siddaramaiah is unable to fulfil promises made to the people of the State prior to coming to power and second is over his infighting with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.Siddaramaiah by pointing fingers at the Central Government aims to “divert’ the attention of the people and dreams of winning more seats in ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Joshi observed that people of the State would teach the Congress party a fitting lesson in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls and sought answer from Chief Minister over the allegations made by president of Karnataka State Contractors Association Kempanna who had accused continuance of “corruption” even in the Congress government in Karnataka.