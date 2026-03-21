UNI Office Sealed in Delhi After Court Order, Media Cries Foul

New Delhi: Amid heavy police deployment, news agency UNI's office in Delhi was sealed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' Land and Development Office (L&DO) on Friday following a high court order -- a move the media organisation termed as an "unprecedented atrocity" and "attack on freedom of media".The news agency also alleged that their female staff members were manhandled by the police team.

However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma told PTI that legal process was followed and no wrongdoings happened as everything was videographed.

The police reached the premises of United News of India (UNI) on Rafi Marg with adequate deployment to carry out the sealing process after the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition, filed by the news agency, challenging the cancellation of its land allotment.

The case pertained to an order issued by the Land and Development Office (L&DO), which had asked the news agency to vacate the premises.

According to the L&DO, the allotment, which was made in 1979, was cancelled in March 2023 after the news agency failed to construct the office in the last 40 years despite multiple reminders, in violation of the terms laid down in the allotment letter.

The high court on Friday upheld the cancellation, rejecting the news agency's contention that delays were caused due to financial constraints and pending approvals, and cleared the way for authorities to take possession of the premises.

The Statesman, the current owner of UNI, termed the police action "unprecedented atrocity" and "attack on freedom of media in India".

"In an unprecedented atrocity and attack on freedom of media in India, the Rafi Marg office of the nation's oldest news agency, United News of India (UNI), was literally attacked by a police force that would put an anti-terror operation to shame.

"Employees were not given time to even collect their belongings or hear from management. The management has been left outside, and employees are being beaten inside," the Statesman said in a post on X.

UNI, in a post on X, said, "The sealing of the office of United News of India (UNI), one of the country's oldest and most respected news agencies, has raised serious concerns over press freedom."

In a purported video shared on X, a woman personnel is seen allegedly manhandling a woman journalist during a confrontation. The footage shows the journalist losing her balance, after which she falls to the ground.

Meanwhile, a person in the background can be heard objecting, saying, "Ye kya kar rahi ho madam, haath-pair toot jayega (What are you doing madam, this can cause an injury)" and "Ye kya tareeka hai (what is this behaviour)".

The UNI alleged that its staff members were forcibly evicted, with several not allowed to retrieve their personal belongings, and women journalists were manhandled by teams of Delhi Police.

"Some Delhi Police personnel were reportedly intoxicated while on duty. Two lawyers and Delhi Police personnel allegedly abused several individuals," the agency said.

"The premises at 9, Rafi Marg, New Delhi has been taken over by the Government of India on 20.03.2026 pursuant to the judgment dated 20.03.2026 of the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi. Any entry, occupation, or use of the said premises by any person without authorization of L&DO is strictly prohibited and will invite action under law," read a notice pasted at the news agency's office.

Officials in the HUA Ministry said that the allotment, made in 1979 for construction of a composite office complex, was cancelled by L&DO in March 2023 after due process, including a show-cause notice.

Following the court's March 20, 2026 order, physical possession of the land has been taken by the government. The court found that UNI committed a fundamental breach of allotment conditions by failing to construct the building for over 40 years, the ministry official said.

Despite multiple extensions, UNI did not finalise plans, enter into agreements with co-allottees, or initiate development. It also noted UNI's admission of financial incapacity and lack of intent, the official said.

It is further pertinent to note that the land, measuring approximately 5,289.52 sq. metres at 9, Rafi Marg, has an estimated value of about Rs 409 crore at the prevailing indicative land rate of Rs 7,74,000 per sq. metres, underscoring the high public value of the asset.

"Despite continued occupation of such prime government land, no ground rent has been paid by UNI for decades, reflecting persistent non-compliance with the financial obligations under the allotment," officials in the HUA ministry claimed.

The court observed non-cooperation in joint development with stakeholders such as the Press Council of India, along with instances of unauthorised commercial use and attempts to lease parts of the land, the statement added.

The transfer of control to a private entity after insolvency proceedings was termed an unauthorised change, altering the original purpose of allotment.

The court held that the allotment was conditional, not absolute, and its cancellation was justified in public interest to prevent misuse of public land.