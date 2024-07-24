Unhappy with Budget, Congress CMs to boycott NITI Aayog meeting

The Congress party's Chief Ministers -- Siddaramaiah, Revanth Reddy and Sukhvinder Sukhu will not attend the Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting on July 27, over the 'discriminatory' Budget. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief M.K. Stalin also has made it clear that he would boycott the NITI Aayog meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."The Union Budget presented today was extremely discriminatory and dangerous, which completely goes against the principles of federalism and fairness that the Union government must follow. In protest, INC CMs will be boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled for 27th July," Congress General Secretary (Organisation), K.C. Venugopal said in a post on X.Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said there is no point in attending the NITI Aayog meeting, as Kannadigas are not heard."Despite my earnest efforts in calling for an all-party MPs meeting in New Delhi to discuss Karnataka's essential needs, the Union Budget has neglected our state's demands," Siddaramaiah said.Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said Tamil Nadu has been completely ignored in the Union Budget.Terming the budget a big disappointment, the Chief Minister said he felt that it is appropriate to boycott the NITI Aayog meet, since the Centre has totally ignored Tamil Nadu.DMK MPs will stage a protest in Delhi on July 24 over the Union Budget."In order to establish Tamil Nadu's rights, we will continue to fight in the people's court," he said.Stalin said that in order to satisfy a few regional parties that made a 'minority BJP' into 'majority BJP', schemes have announced in the Budget for a few states, apparently referring to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.